Finding a home for the religiously stranded: Marmur

In response to pollsters’ questions about religious affiliation, an increasing number of people, particularly the young, tick the box “None.” But that doesn’t mean they’re devoid of religious faith. According to sociology professor Linda Woodhead of Lancaster University in England, only 13 per cent of “Nones” say that they’re atheists and one-in-four takes part in religious activities of one kind or another.Woodhead wrote in the British daily the Guardian a few years ago: “For most people, religion has ceased to be a matter of belonging to a clerically led community, affirming unchanging dogma, participating in prescribed rituals, and holding conservative social attitudes.” But, so it seems, that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped being believers.Similarly, it may no longer make sense to divide people into religious and secular. Women and men who describe themselves as secular attend services in synagogues and churches, and probably also in mosques. Though they may not be interested in conventional theology, they read books they find in bookstores in the “Mind, body and spirit” section.It appears contemporary religion, like most things modern, has ceased to be solid. It has become what philosopher-sociologist Zygmunt Bauman has called liquid. He, too, has argued that moving away from organized religion doesn’t mean being without religion: “Studies show that most of us find life without faith hard to accept, and even harder to practice.”Unfortunately, liberal, seemingly nondogmatic religious communities don’t appear to satisfy the “Nones.” They want religion without the benefit of clergy and without the constraints that churches, mosques, temples and synagogues implicitly or explicitly impose on adherents.Article Continued BelowOf the many ramifications of this new situation is the strange quality of interfaith relations. Conventionally, well-meaning clerics and other representatives of one religion would meet counterparts of other traditions to exchange pleasantries and affirm the primacy of peaceful coexistence. Their extremist colleagues wouldn’t even do that because they “know” that only their version is the authentic will of God.But nowadays there’re others who, informally and nebulously, seek out teachers of other faiths to learn from them in the hope of thus enriching their relationship to God. I know Jews who describe themselves as Buddhists without having renounced their Judaism and Christians who are devoted students, even practitioners, of Jewish mystical teachings as a way of deepening their commitment to Jesus.All this sounds like good news, but is it really? An alarming number of young people brought up in liberal homes who may have earlier indicated that they’ve no religion seem to have been disillusioned and, as a reaction, have sought out rigid, not just solid, manifestations of faith. Much of the current upsurge in radical Islam, ultra-Orthodox Judaism and fundamentalist Christianity seems to be the result.

