Five questions for Kevin OLeary: Hepburn

Kevin O’Leary is a real tease, isn’t he?For more than a year, the multimillionaire entrepreneur has been tossing out hints that he will run for the federal Conservative leadership, a move that has many party loyalists salivating.Over that time, O’Leary, who became a national celebrity as a panelist on the CBC-TV program Dragon’s Den, has met with dozens of federal MPs, has launched his own campaign-style website O’Leary for Canada, has posted videos on his Facebook page denouncing Justin Trudeau and has created an exploratory committee with high-profile Tories, such as former Ontario premier Mike Harris. The list goes on.But at times O’Leary has inexplicably pulled back, suggesting variously that the timing isn’t quite right, or that the field of candidates is too crowded right now or that he needs a better sense of the true mood of party members.It’s enough to break the heart of any Conservative desperate to defeat Trudeau in the 2019 election and who looks with despair at the 14 candidates already in the Tory race.Article Continued BelowO’Leary can continue to tease his fans until Feb. 24, the last day for leadership hopefuls to officially declare their candidacy.Because he isn’t an official candidate yet, O’Leary is not required to state where he stands on any issue. Still, there are key questions for him to answer if and when he does enter the race. They include:First, will you run in the 2019 election even if you lose the leadership race?

