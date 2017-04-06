Fog of war and time cloud Vimys original message: Opinion

Toronto sculptor Walter Allward’s magnificent Vimy Memorial is an ode to peace, reflecting the predominant Canadian sentiment in the decades after the First World War. The disastrous war killed some 60,000 Canadians, scarring countless others in body and spirit.Allward originally planned that one of the Rodin-inspired figures adorning his mournful masterpiece would show a “Defender” stomping on a pickelhaube, a definitively German military helmet. Then he changed his mind. The suggestion was too militaristic.The Defender is breaking his sword. The biblical reference is clear. “They shall beat their swords into ploughshares.” Allward described his monument as “a sermon against the futility of war.”When the memorial was finally completed, thousands of Canadian “pilgrims” (religious symbolism abounds) attended the 1936 unveiling ceremony. They listened to “The Peace Hymn.” They heard “Guns,” a poem by Geoffrey O’Hara — “Crush out the hated curse of war.”Canada’s first Silver Cross mother was an important participant at the ceremony. And Charlotte Susan Wood said something that mirrored the spirit of those years. “I just can’t figure out why our boys had to go through that,” she told King Edward VIII.Article Continued BelowA working class mother from Winnipeg, Wood lost five sons to Britain’s imperial wars. The youngest, Percy, was killed at Vimy Ridge. He was 17 years old.Why is it, then, that peace and questioning war have been largely airbrushed from commemorations surrounding Canada’s Vimy 100 commemorations?They’ve been replaced by two themes that have mythologized Vimy beyond the tactical victory in the inconclusive Battle of Arras.