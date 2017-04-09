Former presidents vs. former prime ministers: Watt

It’s an elite club that many long to join, and it never meets.With only a handful of living members at any given time, the President’s Club often looks more like a dysfunctional family than a collection of the most powerful men in history.In the United States, former presidents retain a certain prestige after they leave the Oval Office. The Former Presidents Act, a law passed in 1958, ensures that past presidents receive a pension of $203,000 a year, an office and staff, medical insurance, lifetime Secret Service protection, and unlimited access to the most prestigious hangout in Washington — the Presidential Townhouse at 716 Jackson Place, just steps from the White House. With this comes the pomp and circumstance only Americans know how to deliver.In Canada, former prime ministers are not so lucky. They are returned to civilian life with a thud. Former Prime Minister Joe Clark has shared that it’s not infrequent that telemarketers call him asking for Mr. R.T. Hon.However, it appears that the role of former Canadian prime ministers may be changing, for good reason.Article Continued BelowWhen Barack Obama was inaugurated in 2009, he quickly convened a very public meeting in the Oval Office of all former living presidents. This meeting, the first of its kind, served to counter Obama’s image as an outsider, and it demonstrated his willingness to listen and learn from those with experience, something that proved beneficial to him.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is similarly criticized by opponents as lacking experience, also seems to be calling on his predecessors in a way not seen in recent years in Canada.It is a smart tactical move for the prime minister.