Fund lawyers for families at inquests into police shootings: Editorial

On the morning of Dec. 2, 2013, Michael MacIsaac was shot by Durham police Const. Brian Taylor in north Ajax. He had been running through his quiet neighbourhood stark naked. And according to Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, he was holding a table leg when confronted by police. Tragically, he died later in hospital. The SIU cleared Taylor of criminal wrongdoing. But MacIsaac’s family, who believe the 47-year-old man left his house naked that day after having an epileptic seizure, dispute the watchdog’s findings. And at an inquest on July 17, their lawyers will finally be able to challenge the SIU report and, most importantly, shine a spotlight on whether Michael MacIsaac’s death could have been prevented. Article Continued BelowThat’s something that should occur at all inquests into police shootings. But it doesn’t. Under normal circumstances there are no lawyers present to represent the families of people killed by police. That’s because while lawyers are hired to represent police officers at public expense, there is no funding for lawyers to represent the victim’s family. The only exception is for cases in which a police officer has been criminally charged in the shooting — something so rare as to be almost unheard-of.That creates a stark imbalance at the inquest. Why, after all, would lawyers for police officers ask questions that challenge the SIU’s findings or their clients’ testimony?