G20 leaders shouldnt let Trump stop action on climate change: Editorial

Leaders of the 20 biggest economic powers meet in Hamburg today and all eyes will inevitably be on the first face-to-face encounter between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. The world will also be looking for any sign that the leaders can calm rising tensions in Korea, and whether they can still look to the United States under Trump for global leadership.Amid all that, one crucial issue risks being shuffled aside — climate change. It may be the most serious long-term problem for the planet, but the other G20 leaders may be tempted to downplay it just to make sure their summit isn't derailed by an open confrontation with Trump.They shouldn't duck the issue. No one can stop Trump from pursuing his reckless path, pulling out of the most important global attempt to slow the impact of climate change. His decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord was perhaps the most destructive action he has taken in his presidency so far — and that's saying a lot.German Chancellor Angela Merkel, chair of this year's G20 summit, wanted to put climate change at the top of the leaders' agenda. She needs the support of other countries, including Canada, to resist attempts by the Trump administration to water down what they finally agree to.The evidence is mounting that the world simply can't afford to ignore the problem, regardless of the political difficulties. Better to risk a break with Trump than to kick this can down the road once again.In the past week alone, dozens of leading scientists, business leaders, economists and thinkers issued an appeal in the journal Nature under the headline "Three years to safeguard our climate." They argue persuasively that action is needed now to make sure greenhouse gas emissions do not continue to rise beyond the year 2020. Otherwise, they say, "the temperature goals set in Paris become almost unattainable."The good news, they write, is that there's still time to act. The bad news is that the window is small and closing. If world leaders avoid the issue to avoid a clash with Washington, they will be abdicating a major responsibility.Putting the brakes on progress now would be particularly tragic because real gains are being made. As the scientists and others write in Nature, the shift away from carbon-based energy is already underway and is having positive effects in many parts of the world. Emissions fell by 3 per cent last year in the United States, and even in China they were down by 1 per cent as that country moved toward hydro and wind power.