Get the flu shot: Editorial

Every year about 70 per cent of Torontonians roll the dice and choose not to get a flu vaccine, according to Statistics Canada, even though it’s their best shot at avoiding the life-threatening disease and of passing it on to others.That’s a public health problem that is playing out now across the GTA, with a hospital in Oshawa establishing a 24-hour command centre to manage an increase in patients flooding its emergency room because of a “significant surge” of influenza cases.Public health officials say there’s a spike in flu cases across the country, and they warn there could be a new surge in coming weeks.The good news is that it’s not too late to get a flu vaccination, available through doctors’ offices or hundreds of pharmacies across the city. The Ontario Ministry of Health even has an online guide on where to get a shot. And experts say this year’s vaccine should give more protection than earlier versions against the dominant flu strain that’s going around, known as H3N2.The consequences of not getting a shot can be serious.Article Continued BelowIn any given year millions of Canadians are infected with the flu, more than 12,500 are hospitalized with complications such as pneumonia, and about 3,500 die.For thousands of others, it can mean a week or more of symptoms that include a high fever, muscle aches, chills, sore throat, cough, congestion, headaches and exhaustion.The disease is especially dangerous for the elderly, the very young and people whose immune systems are compromised.

