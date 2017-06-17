Gifted children must be nurtured

Re: What it truly means to be gifted, Opinion, June 12 What it truly means to be gifted, Opinion, June 12 I’m writing in response to professor Richard Hoshino’s ill-informed piece regarding giftedness, which seems to be predicated upon his viewing of one recent Hollywood film.As the father of a gifted learner, I’ve had a very steep learning curve since my daughter’s assessment. This has brought to light not only the neural anatomical differences present in gifted learners (which sometimes shows anatomical similarities to autism) but also of the behavioural and emotional challenges that come through such traits as asynchronous development. There is a large volume of academic research on the subject through Johns Hopkins University, which I would have encouraged the author to review prior to publishing. Even a cursory glance would have informed him that most educational systems classify giftedness as a special need. Article Continued BelowI wonder if it’s the title “gifted” he objects to (which most parents of gifted learners also despise) and if he would apply the same logic that “with hard work, we can all be gifted” to a math-minded student with other diagnosed special needs. With hard work, could we all have autism or dyslexia?It is hard enough out there for these kids, who can’t fit in socially with their age peers, must move schools constantly as funding cuts hit their programs, and who must deal with teachers who can’t find a way to serve the needs of a child who might be 8 years old chronologically but 18 in some academic areas (including mathematics).Gifted learners often suffer from heightened sensitivity to external stimuli (like my daughter does), such as light, sound and temperature, akin to an iris that can’t close on a bright day.