Give to the Daily Bread Food Bank: Editorial

There’s no good time of the year to be hungry. But somehow the need seems so much greater during the holiday season and in the coldest months of winter.That’s why it’s so important that Toronto’s Daily Bread Food Bank reach its collection goal for its holiday drive. Sadly, with little time to go until wraps up on Dec. 31, the food bank has a long way to go to ensure no one gets turned away from its doors with less than a full hamper.Earlier this week executive director Gail Nyberg told the Star the food bank was 900,000 pounds short of its 1.5 million pound food collection goal and about half a million dollars short of its cash donation goal of $1.5 million. Not all donations have been picked up from collection centres, she acknowledged. But, this is the first time Nyberg, who has been with the food bank for 11 years, says she has seen such a large margin between the goal and what has been collected.Article Continued Below“Although the holiday drive is coming to an end soon, the food bank accepts items all 365 days of the year at fire halls and grocery stores,” Nyberg said.Still, Torontonians should open their hearts and wallets to make sure the holiday drive’s goal is met. The need is great and, sadly, it has been growing.

