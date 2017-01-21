Globalization should be fixed, not junked in age of Trump: Editorial

You know globalization is in deep trouble when its most visible defender is the man who leads the Communist Party of China.China’s president, Xi Jinping, took on the unlikely role of champion of international integration when he went to Davos this week and warned the assembled elites about the risks of the course that many western countries seem to have chosen.“No one will emerge as a winner in a trade war,” he said. “Pursuing protectionism is just like locking oneself in a dark room. Wind and rain may be kept outside, but so are light and air.”Of course, this was extremely rich coming from the leader of a country that practices its own brand of tough protectionism. But it resonated because it came in a week that began with British Prime Minister Theresa May spelling out the “hard Brexit” her government intends to pursue in quitting the European Union, and ended with the inauguration of Donald Trump, whose presidential campaign amounted to an assault on the existing international economic order.In fact, globalization has become deeply unfashionable, condemned on both the right and the left for destroying jobs, creating an international class of obscenely rich plutocrats, and undermining democracy. And now that Trump is installed in the White House, a global trade war that would send nations retreating behind walls is more than a theoretical possibility.Article Continued BelowThere’s a lot of truth to the criticism, which makes it all the more powerful. But much of it is overstated and misses the real reasons for economic discontent. What needs to be done is not to throw globalization into reverse, but to more aggressively address the ways the current model has shortchanged too many people.This is especially true seen from the vantage point of Canada, which has long been the most trade-dependent member of the G8 club of advanced economies. As has been frequently said, more than a third of Canadian jobs depend on trade; we are one of the most open economies in the world and hiving ourselves off from our trading partners simply isn’t an option. Especially when two-thirds of our exports go to just one country – Donald Trump’s United States.That’s why the biggest cheerleader these days for international trade – aside perhaps from the Chinese president – is the Trudeau government. While others dwell on the dark side of globalization, Canada’s government persists in drawing attention to the benefits. Chrystia Freeland, now foreign affairs minister, underlined that in early January when she was still in charge of international trade by emphasizing that Canada is still on the hunt for “partnerships and prosperity” (aka trade deals) world-wide.