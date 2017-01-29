Government ID shouldnt automatically include gender: Editorial

Anyone following society’s increasing awareness of gender identity and its many fluid forms has witnessed a bit of history of late.As the Star’s Jennifer Yang reported, the federal government settled a Canadian Human Rights Commission complaint with an agreement that opens the door to removing “male” or “female” markers on passports, birth certificates and other documents.It was a landmark agreement, even if it took five years to settle. And for all those whose gender identity doesn’t fit neatly into a specific category, it was the right decision.As with many human rights cases, the next steps are most important if widespread and tangible change is to emerge. There is good news here, too. Ottawa is working on a government-wide review to assess the value of sex and gender information on identity documents, including an examination of how it collects and uses the information.The review itself is a step forward and, with no clearly articulated reason why gender must be included on documents, its outcome should be obvious. Federal and ultimately provincial governments should not automatically require gender on identity documents.Article Continued BelowThe settlement between the federal government and Toronto transgender activist Christin Milloy was approved by the human rights commission on Jan. 18. In a statement last week, the Employment and Social Development Canada said sex or gender data “can only be collected if there are legitimate purposes.” Since Milloy’s complaint was filed, the government no longer requires documentation to change sex or gender in the Social Insurance Number register. Another good, if incremental, change.The statement also said it recognizes that sex or gender data can “only be collected if there are legitimate purposes,” such as gender-based analysis.Many have probably never given it a second thought, but in reality, the letters M or F don’t properly identify every holder of a passport or birth certificate. For some, these gender markers create confusion at best and at worst, bigotry or violence.