Greater enforcement of hate speech laws needed in Canada

Denigrating the physical, mental or moral integrity of people on the basis of their race or ethnicity — hate speech — can lead to the utter devastation of a nation. Germany under the Nazis provides the most well-known historical example.The terrorist attack in Quebec City will, I fear, prove to provide us with a modern example of how it can lead to the slaughter of innocents and at least diminish the soul of our nation as well.At the very least, unrestrained hate speech by even a few malevolent voices with access to a wide audience can wreak such havoc as terrifying children and leaving them unable to sleep or function properly in school. The United States of America has provided a current example of this for over a year now.The freedom to assault one’s fellow Canadians would surely jeopardize the very existence of Canadian society, so we do not allow it. We criminalize it. We jail people for it.The freedom to produce child pornography would surely traumatize Canadian children so we, of course, do not allow that, either. We hunt down its producers and even its consumers with understandable zeal and punish it severely. Police forces across the country have independent, highly trained, well-staffed units devoted to nothing else but detecting this crime and these criminals — across the internet if necessary. The Toronto Police Service Child Exploitation Unit, for example, boasts 16 full-time officers as well as civilian researchers. They proactively search for offences and offenders. They do not wait for offences to be reported.Article Continued BelowThere is no separate hate speech unit in the Toronto Police Service. In 2015, the most current year with reported records, the TPS made no arrests as a result of proactive police investigation and only a tiny few as a result of complaints involving hate crime graffiti or vandalism.Incredibly, the RCMP has no separate unit to go after hate purveyors, either. The OPP claims it does as part of an anti-terrorism unit, but does not appear to have made an arrest of a hate propagandist since 2010.This lack of police devotion of resources and effort seems at odds with the scope of racial- and ethnic-based hate purveyance in Canada, certainly in proportion to the threat it represents. The RCMP, for example — while not actively pursuing the culprits — documents nine different hate-spewing Canadian right-wing extremist groups operating on the internet.