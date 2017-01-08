Guilt, pain and Indias economic ritual cleansing

As I sat chilling in a tea shop in India, a man ran from store to store yelling “he is here.” My friend, the shop owner, quickly gathered and dispatched his cash. The local early-warning-system for the tax collector had been activated. The tax auditor was making the rounds.The first few businesses audited take a hit, but the neighbourhood watch made sure the majority evaded taxes. Conservative estimates suggest that for every rupee collected in taxes in India, at least two rupees remain outstanding. Compare this to $2 evaded for every $10 collected in the U.S.So, on Nov. 8th, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared all 500 and 1,000 rupee notes non-legal tender in a bid to clamp down on corruption and “black” money, I rooted for him. People had until Dec. 31st to convert the notes to newly minted 2,000 rupee notes in regulated tranches. Large deposits were flagged and taxed.The bombshell pronouncement without any public warning — intended to catch cash hoarders before they laundered their loot — effectively took out of circulation 86 per cent of the active currency notes. Dubbed by the government as a “surgical strike” against crooks, the Indian Supreme Court characterized it as a “carpet bombing” of the average Indian and ordered the government to alleviate the suffering. Ironically, Modi’s party had previously attacked the Congress government’s attempt to demonetize in 2014 as “strongly anti-poor.”Demonetization is a much-lauded policy with long-term benefits for economies, especially if the inevitable short-term fallout is better managed and any inside information abuse is curbed.Article Continued BelowFor starters, it can result in more disclosed incomes and higher tax capture. Indeed, any number more than the current 1 per cent of Indians paying taxes will be a huge boon. With economists predicting as much as $45 billion (U.S.) in additional taxes, there would be plenty to cover the government deficit and increase spending on education, health, and housing.The banks are also expected to benefit from the increased liquidity. In fact, in the first week alone, new deposits reached $44 billion (U.S.) and millions of people opened bank accounts.Digital payment system registrations also increased, possibly contributing to better tracking. Moreover, economic activity should also increase (after the initial slowdown due to uncertainty, panic and poor execution) as people move cash into the formal economy.

