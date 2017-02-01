Haters of Islam have been emboldened by rhetoric

How does the first hate killings since Donald Trump’s election occur in a place touted for its multiculturalism and tolerance?Well, Islamophobia is for real. Trump’s executive order banning Muslims from select countries and the terrorist attack on the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec in Quebec City killing six and wounding eight innocent worshippers should lay to rest any doubts.Right wing nationalists were quick to re-victimize the victims by falsely propagating that one of the alleged perpetrators was a Moroccan and that he had yelled “Allahu akbar.” The fact that even some supposedly respectable media outlets reported such alternative “facts” is telling. Police have now said the sole accused is Alexandre Bissonnette, a white French Canadian who by some accounts appears to be a rabid white nationalist. Very few are asking, how did he get radicalized?As someone spending equal time on both sides of the border, I hear Canadians always smugly speaking of how we are so different. Apparently not so much.The number of police-reported hate crimes against Muslim more than doubled over a three-year period (2012 to 2014), according to figures released by Statistics Canada last year. Meanwhile in the U.S., various groups, including the FBI, have documented an eightfold increase in hate crime since 2000. As alarming as these figures are, they don’t tell the full story (and may be less accurate in Canada) because they are based on reports from local police, which in turn rely on victim reports.Article Continued BelowIn fact, discrimination and crimes driven by hate are not being properly captured. Many go unreported because too many believe that nothing will come of it. Indeed, there is growing anecdotal evidence that reports are underplayed by some authorities or are classified as other than hate, such as “flight safety issues” or simply free expression.In the wake of the killings, mosque attendee Zebida Bendjeddou told Reuters: “In June, they’d put a pig’s head in front of the mosque. But we thought: ‘Oh, they’re isolated events.’ ”Such isolated incidents are part of a pattern that is being ignored. Usually nobody is physically hurt, but the pattern reveals the underlying bigotry and provides evidence of how too many have been emboldened by rhetoric that has mainstreamed anti-Muslim hate.