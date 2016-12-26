Heroes and zeroes of 2016: Editorial

Let’s face it: 2016 had way more than its share of appalling news.It began with Donald Trump beating on his Republican rivals like so many cheap piñatas. Amazingly, appallingly, it ended with … Donald Trump, days away from taking the oath as the 45th president of the United States.It was the year of Brexit and Ghomeshi and Pokémon. And, tragically, it was the year the world stood by and watched as an ancient city and its people were pounded into dust by the bombs of a murderous regime. Aleppo joined a long list of martyred cities, alongside such tragic names as Guernica and Sarajevo.In Canada, it was a more hopeful year. Justin Trudeau strode the land, his bright shiny government floating on a wave of popularity, the New York Times hailing Canada as newly hip under its dynamic young leader. Everything was going swimmingly – until suddenly it wasn’t with hard questions about cash-for-access and election reform.Some things, though, never change, and the Star’s annual end-of-year Darts and Laurels for the goats and heroes of the year are among them. Here’s our modest selection for a year we certainly won’t be missing:Article Continued BelowLaurel: To teenage swimming sensation Penny Oleksiak. She won a gold, a silver and two bronze medals in Rio, was the youngest Olympic medalist in Canadian history and the most decorated Canadian athlete ever in a single Summer Games. Bravo!Laurel: To Bonnie and Clyde, the cuddly capybaras who captured the city’s imagination when they escaped from the High Park Zoo in May. The rascally rodents spent weeks on the lam, dodging zoo staff and eluding a professional capybara chaser.File photo of Republican presidential elect Donald Trump speaking during election night at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. (JIM WATSON/AFP/GETTY IMAGES) Dart: To Donald Trump. For everything. Just everything. All of it.

