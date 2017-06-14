Horwath faces best and worst of times: Hepburn

By many measures this should be the best of times for Andrea Horwath and the Ontario NDP she leads.She’s ranked as the most popular and the most trustworthy of the three major party leaders in Ontario, faring better in public opinion polls than either Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne or Conservative leader Patrick Brown.She’s also an experienced campaigner, having led the NDP in the last two elections, and has survived the storms that face any leader during an intense election battle. In addition, she has a relatively strong team of veteran MPPs who can deliver votes in their respective ridings. Add in the fact Wynne is highly unpopular right now and Brown is still widely unknown and it’s easy to see why you’d expect Horwarth and the NDP to be riding high just one year away from the June 7, 2018, provincial election.But instead, these may be the worst of times for Horwath and the NDP.Article Continued BelowWhile the mantra of “time for change” is strong after 14 years of Liberal rule, voters unhappy with Wynne are shifting to the Conservatives — not the NDP. Indeed, the party is mired in third place in the polls behind the Conservatives and Liberals and has been almost since the last election in 2014. Its popular support is stuck in the 22-to 24-per-cent range, virtually unchanged from the 23.7 per cent it received in the 2014 election, while the Tories have surged at the expense of the Liberals.At the same time, barely 44 per cent of voters can identify Horwath as the party leader even though she’s held that job for eight years.