How capital markets can stop climate change

American President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to tear up the Paris climate change agreement and withdraw from other means to battle climate change. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists our country needs pollution pricing, and he will work with the provinces to do so, much to the chagrin of some conservative voices in Canada.Trump should heed Trudeau’s example, not the other way around, despite what some in the Canadian right and business press might say. If not Trudeau, then they should listen to an unlikely voice leading the charge in the United States on this matter — none other than George W. Bush-era Treasury Secretary and former Goldman Sachs CEO Hank Paulson. He has called for urgent action to curb planetary warming with a raft of measures including — to the shock of the political right — a price on carbon.Paulson argued in The New York Times recently, “The solution [to climate change] can be a fundamentally conservative one that will empower the marketplace to find the most efficient response. We can do this by putting a price on emissions of carbon dioxide — a carbon tax.”Paulson wouldn’t have stuck his neck out for nothing and his openness to carbon pricing signals an emerging shift in thinking among global financial experts who assess risk for a living.What Paulson and sensible Canadian politicians — including Conservatives such as Preston Manning and Michael Chong — understand is that the world must become less reliant on carbon fuels or it faces both environmental and economic ruin. The simple fact is the environment and the economy are linked more closely now then ever before. Using the power of our economy, we can protect our environment.Article Continued BelowOntario and Quebec are set on a cap-and-trade system. This system will unleash the force of our capital markets to solve the climate crisis and has support from some very powerful political and fiscal conservatives.Indeed, Ontario is now in a great position, despite what the right wing commentariat would have you think. Thanks to courageous decisions, such as cutting its coal-fired power plants and owning the rights to all the carbon credits derived from all the solar and wind Feed-in-Tariff contracts, Ontario stands to make billions of dollars from renewable energy.On a national level, Canada cannot expect to be competitive in this century if it does not start to link the environment and the economy. Simply taking the bitumen out of the ground, shipping it elsewhere to get refined and then importing it back will not create the jobs and economic activity that we need in the coming decades.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx