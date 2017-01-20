How Justin Trudeau can work with Donald Trump

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the next president of the United States is undoubtedly forcing every country to rethink its foreign policy. The case is no different here in Canada. Not so long ago Justin Trudeau’s Liberals rode to electoral victory in Canada on a wave of optimism and promised Canadians a kinder, gentler foreign policy than his predecessor. Prime Minister Trudeau’s tone has earned him praise and accolades from Canadian liberals and progressives. Yet, as much as Trudeau would like to promote a cosmopolitan and co-operative foreign policy, Trump’s emerging policy agenda may force Trudeau to take a harder, self-interested line.One caveat is crucial: attempting to forecast what is in Trump’s foreign policy playbook is a fool’s game at this point. He has no track record as a politician or public servant, giving analysts little data to work with. He prefers a communications strategy built on the principle of unpredictability. While he seems to have some core beliefs about the way that global politics work, he does not appear to have strong convictions about what practical steps the U.S. should take to secure its interests in the world. For now, we can only glimpse President Trump’s foreign policy through a glass, darkly. He is probably neither the fool nor the genius pundits make him out to be.We are forced to rely on statements he has made in interviews, press conferences and on his infamous twitter feed. Article Continued BelowDuring the presidential election Trump surrogates and campaign members whispered that Trump’s anti-trade rhetoric was not targeting Canada, but his transition team now suggests Canada will not be excluded from efforts to adjust value-added taxes at the border, and will be included in efforts to renegotiate NAFTA. The typically collegial – if not always friendly – relationship between Ottawa and Washington might be on hold.Let’s be clear: this is about much more than trade. Instead, Trump’s plans for U.S. trade policy offer hints about the rest of his foreign policy, a policy that doesn’t use America’s network of allies as a foundation for co-operative efforts to achieve its goals. Instead, it sees a world of “takers” who exploit American weakness and generosity and bleed the U.S. dry. This doesn’t just apply to jobs and investment dollars, but to security as well. Taken at face value, President Trump’s comments on NATO — when interpreted alongside his views on trade — suggest Trump doesn’t see a peaceful, stable world as a core interest of the U.S.