How Macron and Trump changed politics

As offended as each man would be by the comparison, Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump are the yin and yang of a fascinating new political phenomenon. Each has overturned their political establishments to the horror of veteran politicians and pundits on all sides.France has had a conservative/socialist bipartisan political culture since the decline of euro-communism more than 40 years ago. In less than two years Macron has built a political movement that straddles that divide, and got elected president. It now appears he may seize control of the French Parliament this month.This is a simply breathtaking achievement, not seen in Western Europe since the dark days a century ago when a very different set of upstarts smashed the political elites.Critics may cavil about how much real change Macron actually delivers. He may indeed become a French Tony Blair with a similarly mixed legacy, but that’s not the point. How did a 39-year-old former junior politician win name recognition with four out of five French voters and build a dominant political machine in less than two years, overturning the French Socialist Party, the two French conservative parties, and Ms. LePen, too boot?One need only look at the United States a year earlier to see the same phenomenon, from a much darker part of the political spectrum. A combination of evangelists, nativist Americans and alt-right anti-Semitic activists, deployed the high-octane propaganda accelerant that is bot-driven social media, to propel a sleazy reality TV star into the lead in the GOP primary race. The rest is, as they say, history; a slow-motion tragedy undermining the very pillars of American democracy.Article Continued BelowWhat could such different insurgents possibly have in common? They each destroyed the myth of the indestructibility of their nation’s leading political parties. The Republicans, Democrats, French Socialists and conservatives have straddled their respective democracies as all powerful partisan giants for more than a century. The revelation that they each had become brittle shells of their former selves, dominated by a small elite of paid professionals, alienated from their own voters, is the most astonishing takeaway of the past 18 months.No partisan in any democracy should ignore the painful lesson in this, including Liberals, New Democrats, and Conservatives. The hollowing out of political parties across the Western democracies has been underway for two decades at least.