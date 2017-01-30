How new Canadians can learn to like it here: Mallick

What would help a new Canadian feel at home in this country? I was trying to assemble a small home library for a Syrian migrant family of five being sponsored by my union, Unifor, and supported by a group of co-workers. I mean, anyone can buy towels, right?Three hours later, I was surrounded by wobbly stacks of books and a sense of failure.I don’t know what 13-year-old boys like, but it won’t be The Stone Angel. The book of the moment, Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s TaleThe Handmaid’s Tale, will likely horrify them. Will Grammar for Grownups offend? Is poetry helpful for those with little English, or merely obscure? I am confident only of the huge Oxford Illustrated Dictionary. It has photos of moose and diagrams of snowboards, the semaphore alphabet and the human adrenal gland. And I finally know what a capacitor is. Useful.How can I convey the essence of Canada in a handful of books? Here’s a handful of advice.1. Wander around Canadian Tire without help from staff. That’s how the rest of us do it. Compare shovels. Buy a lightweight plastic shovel; never lift metal with your wet snow.Article Continued Below2. Shoppers Drug Mart is your friend. The pharmacists will be thrilled to explain the difference between a dripping cold and a dry cold, what the phrase “productive cough” means and that a heating pad is your best buy. And you’re going to love Loblaws. They sell flannel sheets and parkas.3. How to start conversations with Canadians. “What is a cable company?” Hours will pass. You’ll hear swears. You’ll probably draw a crowd. Follow up with “What is Hydro? Is it expensive?” and you will be invited to dinner.4. Keep the TV on in the background. I have a theory, based on nothing, that a new language will sink in at some level and suddenly words you understand will leap out. I do this with TV5 to keep my French up. I don’t watch the National. It’s hokey and dull and Peter Mansbridge talks … so … slowly. That’s why it’s perfect.