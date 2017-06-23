How to put Indigenous children first: Angus

What have we learned from the last 150 years of colonization? That the federal government remains incapable or unwilling to protect the interests of Indigenous children.Despite the positive language of the prime minister that a new era has dawned, the systemic denial of the most basic services continues. We are losing children all the time to suicide, underfunded services or a broken foster care system. These are not isolated tragedies, but part of a rot that exists right in the core of how the federal government deals with Indigenous kids and communities.In the past year, the Liberal government has ignored four rulings by the Human Rights Tribunal over the systemic discrimination against First Nation children. In the latest ruling, the government was found culpable in the deaths of 12-year-old Chantell Fox and Jolyn Winter of Wapekeka First Nation.The Human Rights Tribunal ruled the government ignored a request for emergency funds in what was known to be a “life and death” situation. Since then, another 12-year-old has died as promised money for support programming for children at risk failed to materialize. Some are calling the government’s actions “criminal negligence.”Unfortunately, given the long and ongoing pattern of Indigenous youth deaths, this manner of negligence is simply part of the operating code of the federal government. Successive governments have shown their unwillingness to change, despite a long litany of needless tragedies and losses.Article Continued BelowIt is time to protect children and finally bring in the accountability needed to ensure their rights are proactively supported by government — like any other kid in Canada. It is time to dismantle the colonial construction of both Indigenous Affair and Health Canada.We must also tackle the obstructive role played by the Justice Department in fighting even the most basic implementation of Indigenous rights. Because what is the government worried about: that too many Indigenous kids will get the education, health care, and service they need?Decolonization requires that we return the decision-making power for establishing healthy communities to the Indigenous people of Canada.