How to resolve the impasse over health costs

The health and finance ministers of nine provinces and territories wrote this week to their federal counterparts to reiterate their demand for an increase in the Canada Health Transfer (CHT).Unfortunately, there has been no negotiating on this crucial issue: the provinces are seeking an increase of 5.2 per cent a year for 10 years and Ottawa is about to impose an increase on the order of 3.5 per cent. The federal government’s “offer” is clearly inadequate and its attitude is a far cry from the “collaborative leadership” the Liberals promised during the last election campaign.That does not mean that the provinces should be given the blank cheque they are asking for. Under the Martin government’s approach, which was also followed by the Harper government, the Canada Health Transfer increased by 6 per cent a year for more than a decade. The health care system was inundated with money, yet Canadians did not receive better care. A more moderate growth rate is needed. The federal government maintains that the provinces have in fact found that more reasonable growth rate, since their health spending has increased by only 2.5 per cent over the past four years. But it is turning a blind eye to the negative impacts of the cuts the provinces have had to make in order to get their finances in order. This slow growth cannot be sustained without catastrophic effects on our health system.The provinces and territories want the CHT to increase by 5.2 per cent a year for 10 years. This request is based on a forecast by the Conference Board of Canada that this is the amount by which health care spending would have to increase to keep up with demands resulting from demographic trends, scientific developments and inflation, if nothing is done to control costs.Article Continued BelowMost Canadian and international studies conclude that health care spending will grow faster than the economy for the foreseeable future, in large part because of the aging population. However, it’s unreasonable to ask the federal government to increase this significant transfer by more than 5 per cent a year, regardless of economic conditions.Furthermore, based on what we have learned over the past 10 years, a growth rate that encourages tighter management of funds is needed. According to the Conference Board, a scenario that limits healthcare spending would result in increased expenditures of 4.4 per cent a year rather than 5.2 per cent. In light of these considerations, Ottawa should propose to increase the Canada Health Transfer by the annual nominal GDP plus one percentage point. Thus, if the GDP were to increase by 3.5 per cent — the average rate projected for the coming years — the CHT would increase by 4.5 per cent.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx