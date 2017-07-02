How to turn Canada 150 into a celebration for everyone: Rae

A birthday should be an uncomplicated, joyous celebration. Yet for Indigenous people the celebration of the passage of the British North America Act and the union of four provinces, which is known as “Canada Day,” is no great cause for celebration. And this, in turn, annoys many non-Indigenous people, who can’t understand why “Canada 150” can’t just be an unalloyed celebration of a great country. Social media is full of commentary on all sides, and what should be the triumph of unity drives us apart.The reason for the profoundly mixed feelings is clear enough. Jacques Cartier and Samuel de Champlain did not “discover” Canada, any more than Christopher Columbus discovered America.The arrival of adventurers and settlers in the Americas led to the near destruction and collapse of the civilization and people who had lived here for thousands of years. What military conquest did not kill, disease and starvation nearly finished off. After a period of alliances and treaties meant to cement the connection between the Crown and Indigenous people, the growing British population in the 19th century quickly abandoned what had been signed and proceeded to drive Indigenous people into small reserves, to see them as “savages” whose souls needed to be saved, and whose children had to be taken away.At the time of Confederation, the common assumption of Canada’s national leaders was that the Indigenous population would either die off, or be assimilated. The name of the law that initially dictated the future says it all — “The Gradual Civilization Act” of 1857.To the mix of ethnic confidence and religious certainty was added the phoney science of racial superiority, the lethal cocktail that gave rise to the Indian Act in 1876, the policies behind the creation of a system of residential schools, and later treaties that had the effect of forcing Indigenous people off the land, into tiny reserves, and “extinguishing” title so that the connection between First Nations and their heritage would be severed for all time.Article Continued BelowIndigenous people who insisted on maintaining their status could not vote. Federal politicians competed for who could be most populist and demeaning in their rhetoric and their policies, to the point that Beverley McLachlin made a point of saying, on the publication of the full report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, that Canada had engaged in a policy of cultural genocide.So it should come as no surprise that when Canada gives itself a party to celebrate 150 years of “Canadian history,” many Indigenous people feel a sense of indignation. The prime minister has made it clear that he regards the relationship with the Indigenous peoples of the country to be Canada’s most important statement about itself and its potential. The question that now faces us as a country is “what can we do to show that we have learned from the past, and how do we go forward on a different basis?”My suggestion would be that the prime minister, in consultation with the Indigenous leadership of the country, create a clear objective that would show Canada is serious about changing course. There will be many different formulations of this vision, but mine is this: The original peoples of Canada are founding nations of this country and as such need to be able to govern themselves in full equality with other Canadians. That is certainly not true of our past, or of our present. But it must become the reality of our future.