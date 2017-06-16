Hydro One and the trustworthiness of Kathleen Wynne: Walkom

A lawsuit challenging the privatization of Hydro One is wending its way slowly through the courts. It may not succeed. Judges are hard to predict. But politically, it hits Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government where it hurts — its trustworthiness.Filed last fall by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, the lawsuit alleges that the government orchestrated the sale of 60 per cent of the provincial electricity utility in order to benefit the ruling Liberal Party.It points to a December 2015 Liberal “appreciation” fundraiser that financiers who had profited from the privatization were invited to attend. Some 24 of the invitees demonstrated their appreciation by donating $7,500 each to Wynne’s party.The government has countered by arguing that neither CUPE nor the courts have any business poking their noses into a lawful decision to sell a public asset.Anyway, it says, the 2015 fundraiser was ruled legitimate by the province’s integrity commissioner.Article Continued BelowThis week, government lawyers appeared before Superior Court Justice P.J. Cavanagh in an effort to have the suit dismissed as frivolous. They argued that even if Wynne’s cabinet had privatized Hydro One merely to solicit campaign contributions it was well within its rights to do so and was not acting in bad faith.CUPE lawyer Steven Shrybman aptly referred to this claim as astounding.At some level, all of this is moot. The government has already sold off 60 per cent of the shares of Hydro One.