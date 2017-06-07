I hereby condemn all past, present and future terrorism in my name: Kutty

An email asking what I, as a Muslim, thought of the Manchester massacre is how I learned of the attack.The suspicion that I may sympathize reveals the insidious nature of Islamophobia. The inferences that Islam (and not a deviation) endorses such heinous acts is dangerous.One may argue that this belief is reasonable given the many terrorist acts carried out in the name of Islam. Indeed, since the beginning of Ramadan there have been more than 25 Muslim-linked terrorist attacks. The London terrorists, for instance, allegedly shouted “this is for Allah,” as if God needed another dead body.This raises the question: Why is their self-labeling of their murderous rampage as “Islamic” accepted, while the rejection of such acts by a clear majority of Muslims is not given the same deference?Muslim children are taught that in Ramadan one doesn’t even talk back in anger, let alone harm others. These kids will refer you to the Qur’an, which equates the killing of one innocent to killing all of humanity, and some may even recite the prophet’s strict rules of engagement for war, which some legal scholars laude for its relative progressiveness at the time. Yet the terrorist view is legitimated.Article Continued BelowNumerous scholars have documented thousands of fatwas (Islamic opinions) against terrorism. Recently, a student even compiled and archived more than 800 pages of condemnations for her class. Yet, it is never enough.Here is some food for thought.First, no community or group is asked to apologize for its fringe. Christianity has been used by Crusaders, the KKK and other white supremacists, and even anti-abortion activists. In recent times, Anders Breivik and Timothy McVeigh both killed dozens partly in the name of Christianity.