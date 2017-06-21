Im the kind of Paki doctor mom doesnt want to see

“I’d like to see a white doctor.”“You’re telling me there’s not one white doctor in this whole entire building?”“I’m not going there with all those Paki doctors.”It’s tough reading these statements. Even harder watching it. I can only imagine what one must feel in the moment being on the receiving end of such racist vitriol. At first blush, one might think that this scene unfolds in a place where fear and xenophobia have reached a fever pitch. Places in the United States like Wisconsin and Kansaswhere minorities have paid with their lives for simply wearing turbans or being darker-skinned.You would be wrong. This happened in Mississauga. A city whose mayor extolled the virtues of its multiculturalism by saying, “Mississauga is home to people from every corner of the globe and all points in between. We are blessed to be the destination of choice for so many newcomers looking to make Canada their home.”Article Continued BelowSadly, but not surprisingly, this incident is not an isolated one. As a South Asian physician-in-training, I have personally experienced and witnessed overt racism by select patients and their families. But I have it easy — I was born in Canada, speak English without an accent, and was educated in North America.For my colleagues from abroad, who are also known as International Medical Graduates (IMGs), their experiences with racism are often much more severe. Most people don’t appreciate just how hard it is for IMGs to practice in North America. In fact, a recent study published in the British Medical Journal suggests that IMGs may provide higher-quality care than those trained in the United States.Here in Canada, we think of ourselves differently than Americans. We, for example, do not have the same shameful legacy of slavery — although our First Nations and Japanese internment victims may disagree with that assertion. Therefore, race-relations are far less apparent in our collective national consciousness than in the United States.