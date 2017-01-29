In politics, disruption is the new normal: Collenette

It is not unusual for the House of Commons to resume post-holidays, having reshuffled its front bench. What is unusual is that this government’s recent reorganization is, for the most part, a reaction to an election which is not our own. This reasonable but somewhat disconcerting reality speaks to the systemic disruption at play in our political system as a direct result of the American election.When the House of Commons adjourned on Dec. 14, Barack Obama was still the U.S. president while Donald Trump waited in the wings. Millions of women and men all over the world had not yet marched in opposition to Trump’s policies and style. Stéphane Dion was still the minister of Global Affairs. Chrystia Freeland was still the trade minister and John McCallum, the former immigration minister, had not yet been appointed ambassador to China. The Keystone pipeline was dead.But in a few short weeks, disruption has become the current paradigm as the world scrambles to adjust to a reordering of alliances and partnerships. The isolationist password of “America First,” not seen since the 1930s, appears dismissive of the rest of the world while Trump’s disruptive personality has already led to massive confusion. Four years of this type of turmoil will tax everyone’s patience.Disruptive personalities are not new in politics. Toronto managed to cope, in spite of the often unruly behaviour of the late Rob Ford. The danger is that angry personalities may enable and empower others to act in a similar fashion.The theory of disruption is not the same as a disruptive personality. Rather, it is a tool which generally applies to business, rather than politics. Donald Trump and Kevin O’Leary, both businessmen, would have found disruption to be a familiar and innovative modus operandi when dealing with competitors, supply chains and consumer behaviour. However, Michael Kelly, the Dean of the Laziridis School of Business and Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University notes “that the theory might not be robust enough to handle the complexity of politics and government operations.” In other words, a strategy of disruption might create a winning campaign, but a governing model requires discipline and focus.Article Continued BelowAll governments are used to unpredictability but with the additional uncertainty about Brexit, the continued aggression of Putin and the Chinese push for expanded influence, we have reached a new bar of uncertainty.How does this churn affect our domestic politics? The statements in Question Period this week will begin to set a pattern as each leader attempts to find a winning narrative.Justin Trudeau must continue to combine professional outreach to the Trump administration while simultaneously keeping a wary distance. The values that put the PM in office in the first place – values of inclusion and diversity – are not the values of the Trump administration. Fortunately, the PM has already drawn a welcome line of demarcation with his support of the women’s march.