In praise of the income tax, on its 100th birthday

Given the exhausting recent round of celebrating significant national anniversaries – Vimy’s 100th, Canada’s 150th – some Canadians may feel partied-out when family and friends gather again in a few months to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Canada’s income tax.Of course, many will feel there’s nothing to celebrate. After decades of tax phobia, incited by business commentators and right-wing think tanks like the Fraser Institute, some Canadians may well regard the 100th anniversary of the income tax – September 20 – as a day of infamy. The Fraser Institute is already planning to use the occasion to stir up fresh tax rage in the land.That’s why it’s worth pointing out that, in any thoughtful assessment, the establishment of an income tax would be regarded as a nation-building event – ultimately as important as what was achieved on the battlefield at Vimy or the conference room in Charlottetown.The income tax made it possible for Canada to develop into the advanced society that we are today, enabling us to raise the revenue to fight the Second World War and then create strong public programs in health care, education and social insurance that have pushed us toward the top of every global index of human development.While the Fraser Institute crowd always tries to convince us we can’t afford the things we want, we actually can — thanks to the income tax.Article Continued BelowIndividually, we may struggle to provide for our needs, but when we pool our resources, we’re fabulously rich. This explains why collectively we can create an excellent public health care system for all, while the U.S., abandoning its citizens to the marketplace, ends up with a far more costly system that leaves tens of millions uninsured.In addition to raising revenue, the income tax is designed to ensure the burden of supporting government is shared fairly among citizens. So, unlike other taxes, its rates are “progressive” – imposing a heavier burden on those with bigger incomes.Its role as a “make-the-rich-pay” tax goes all the way back to the beginning. Pressure for the tax arose among working people who were risking their lives in the trenches of the First World War, while back home Canada’s elite grew wildly rich in the revved-up war economy. As the Conservative government considered imposing conscription, a rallying cry arose from labour and farm organizations: “No conscription of men without conscription of wealth!”