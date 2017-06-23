In Quebec, the sovereignty issue is in deep freeze: Hbert

MONTREAL—There was time not so long ago when the very notion of a federal government funding some June 24th festivities in Quebec would have raised eyebrows on both sides of the federalist/ sovereigntist divide.Ottawa has long contributed to the financing of Saint-Jean-Baptiste celebrations in the rest of Canada, but it had abstained from associating itself with Quebec’s more political Fête nationale.For sovereigntists and federalists alike, the idea that the High Mass of Quebec nationalism would benefit from a federal tithe tended to be a non-starter. Or at least that was presumed to be the case until this year.Last month, the announcement by Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly that Quebec would for the first time receive a share of the $2.4 million her government is spending on the weekend’s June 24th festivities barely caused a ripple.That is just one small token of an unabated cooling of Quebec’s longstanding debate over its political future.Article Continued BelowTo all intents and purposes, the sovereignty issue is in deep freeze.A Mainstreet poll published by the Montreal Gazette this week featured — for the second month in a row — disquieting numbers for the Parti Québécois. A bit more than a year before the next provincial election, the party under its latest leader, Jean-François Lisée, has fallen to third place behind the Liberals and the Coalition Avenir Québec. At 22 per cent in the Mainstreet poll, Parti Québécois is barely four points ahead of the small left-wing Québec Solidaire.The poll came on the heels of a month-long effort by the PQ to chastise QS for refusing to enter into an electoral pact to beat the Liberals in the next election. It seems the decision to keep its distance from the Parti Québécois is paying off for Québec Solidaire.