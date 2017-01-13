In Trump era, Vladimir Putin still remains Wests favourite villain: Walkom

What would we do without Vladimir Putin? The Russian president has become the West’s favourite villain.He is held responsible for most of the world’s ills — from the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president to the slaughter in Syria.If his critics are correct, he is a very busy man.In the United States he is viewed as a throwback to the old days of the Soviet Union. Much is made of the fact he used to work for the KGB, the former Soviet security service. Less is made of the fact that this is not unprecedented.Former U.S. president George H.W. Bush also worked for his country’s security service. In fact, Bush was head of the Central Intelligence Agency.Article Continued BelowThese days, the Americans are consumed with Putin. Did his operatives hack the email accounts of the Democratic National Committee in order to leak material damaging to presidential contender Hillary Clinton? The consensus seems to be yes.Did Russian operatives secretly film Trump engaging in unusual sexual practices in an effort to blackmail him?The consensus here appears to be that nothing has been proven either way — although one could legitimately ask whether an openly public roué such as Trump is even blackmailable in sexual matters.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx