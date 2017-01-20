In Trump era, women can run, hide or fight: Mallick

What is life going to be like for U.S. women for the next four years? I keep thinking of the advice given to American students when a gunman stalks the school corridors: Run, Hide, Fight. Decide which is the safest choice and do that.Canadian journalist Natasha Stoynoff says she was sexually attacked by now-President Trump in 2005 when she interviewed him at Mar-a-Lago in Florida for People magazine. She wrote in People last year, “Trump shut the door behind us. I turned around and within seconds he was pushing me against the wall and forcing his tongue down my throat.”Stoynoff said only the entry of a butler stopped the attack. Melania Trump, heavily pregnant, was coming downstairs. Stoynoff said Trump then said, learning forward, “You know we’re going to have an affair, don’t you?” The next day, half-dressed in a resort massage room for treatment for a chronic neck injury, Stoynoff said she had to flee because she was told Trump had been waiting for her.Stoynoff chose Fight. She was just finishing a new Chicken Soup for the Soul book called Curvy and Confident. Fresh from editing stories about women who had refused to accept their bodies being devalued because of “a skewed concept of beauty,” she was angry about the presidential debates and reminders that Trump had referred to women as “fat pigs.” So Stoynoff told her tale. Trump reacted at a Florida rally: “Take a look at her! You tell me what you think! I don’t think so!” The next day, he called Stoynoff a liar and said “Check out her Facebook page. You’ll understand.”Article Continued BelowBy the way, Stoynoff, who I interviewed last week, is a great beauty and has been since I knew her years before in Toronto journalism. She is articulate and energetic; she radiates warmth; she does not expect the worst of people. I admit I fear for her.So Stoynoff had advance warning of some of what women may be in for, besides contempt, lower wages, an abortion ban, lack of access to contraception and a return to stay-at-home subservience. Trump values women for youth and good looks, which in his eyes end at 35. Trump himself is the oldest president ever, and one of the heaviest.And women thought they had been making strides? “Women are trained to be overly critical of themselves, to think that most of their value comes from their looks,” Stoynoff says. “So then we become hypersensitive to it.”