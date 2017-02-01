In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sally or a Sean: Mallick

Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates knew it was her job to say no to Trump’s executive order on immigration, so she did her job, which she then quickly lost. White House spokesman Sean Spicer, on the other hand, obediently made himself look foolish and contemptible in order to stay employed.Are you a Sally or a Sean? In these times, you should ask yourself that. The question might well be sprung on you, and you might not want to react spontaneously and end up regretting it.I’m thinking of those who voted for Trump, probably on the basis of “I’m all right, Jack” and suddenly they weren’t. I’m thinking of Sarmad and Ghassan Assali of Allentown, Penn., a Syrian-born couple who had lived in the U.S. for decades and whose six Syrian relatives, all with visas and green cards, were turned away after they landed in Philadelphia on Saturday. What shocked them was that they had voted for Trump. “I understand he wants to make America safe,” Sarmad Assali said. “We’re all [in] with this. I definitely want to be in a safe place. But people need us.” And then Trump stayed true to his word on immigration.I’m also thinking of Iranian-born Canadian Kasra Nejatian, once a senior adviser to former Conservative Immigration Minister Jason Kenney. Having renounced his Iranian citizenship, Nejatian is now a cross-border Canadian businessman stuck in the U.S., afraid he won’t get back into the U.S. if he visits Canada.Article Continued Below“I am a conservative on immigration issues,” he wrote for Maclean’s this week. “I believe in strong immigration laws and protected borders. Those people on TV chanting death to America, death to the West; they aren’t kidding. They mean it. But for the life of me, I can’t understand how not allowing me to enter the United States helps fight those people.”I sympathize, always have.But essentially President Trump, who judges people by their appearance and where they were born, pre-asked voters like this what kind of people they were, morally. And they answered “very conservative” with the proviso “as long as it doesn’t damage us personally.”