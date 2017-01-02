Indigenous people are not the ghosts of history

Canadian indigenous people have been described as “ghosts of history,” spectres lingering in the background, haunting our legacy. This refers to the fact indigenous people have been ignored to a great extent in Canadian history, yet Canadians are fully aware that indigenous people were here long before the arrival of the Europeans. Canadians are also generally aware that indigenous people were mistreated over time. Their lands and culture were stripped away through questionable means leaving generations traumatized.For many Canadians, ignorance is bliss — it has been easier on the conscience to just ignore this unpleasant chapter in Canadian history and pretend the displacement, oppression and trauma of indigenous people never happened.In the short run, ignoring this history may make it easier for Canadians to have pride in being Canadian. But, in the long run, ignoring this history rather than facing it head on, has costs. It weighs heavily on the Canadian psyche.The eclipse of the indigenous people by the English and French settlers by the time of Confederation has left present day Canada floundering with its identity — and even affects us on the world stage. Canada’s attempt to be a leader on the world stage as a champion of human rights is often ridiculed by its enigmatic treatment of its indigenous population.Article Continued BelowIn 2014, a United Nations report showed that, of the bottom 100 communities in Canada on the Community Well-being Index, 96 were indigenous communities. In 2015, the Conference Board of Canada ranked 117 health regions in Canada and found that indigenous communities were at the bottom, mostly affected by social problems affecting health. That’s the effect of systematically undervaluing a whole group of people. That’s trauma in real life.History also shows us how important indigenous people were to the founding of Canada. John Ralston Saul argues that Canadian identity extends beyond the French and English and actually rests on a triangular foundation that includes Canada’s indigenous peoples. Early exploration and settlement by the French, followed by the English, would not have been possible without the assistance of indigenous people and whole indigenous nations.Indigenous people taught the rest how to exist on this land we call Canada. Indigenous participation in the fur trade enabled the establishment of the first major economic activity in this country.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx