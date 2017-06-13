Is it possible were wrong about Donald Trump?

Is it possible that we’re wrong about Donald Trump?Is it possible that he’s not a crude, unhinged, dangerously unqualified, ignorant president of the United States?I ask because when there’s a stampede of critics headed in one direction, maybe it’s time to stand back from the herd. When an overwhelming consensus builds in serious academic, media, and political circles, and when comedians can make a good living mocking the man in the Oval Office, it makes sense to wonder if perhaps everyone is wrong. Because it wouldn’t be the first time people have been wrong about a president.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpIn South Dakota, there are four presidents forever immortalized on Mount Rushmore. It is recognition, by Americans at least, that the four were outstanding presidents who made profound and lasting contributions to their country.Article Continued BelowGeorge Washington. Thomas Jefferson. Abraham Lincoln. Theodore Roosevelt. They are literally presidential giants.But it wasn’t always so. Each of them was criticized in their time, with words that could be used today by those who criticize Donald Trump.Thomas Paine, who managed to communicate the sense of the American Revolution to ordinary people, once wrote of Washington, “The world will be puzzled to decide whether you are an apostate or an impostor; whether you have abandoned good principles, or whether you ever had any.”