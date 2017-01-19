Is Trump already the worst president ever?: Hepburn

Donald Trump won’t be sworn in as the 45th U.S. president until noon on Friday, but signs already abound that he’s in the running to be declared the worst American leader ever.Since winning the election on Nov. 8, Trump has shown he’s the same man as always: unpredictable, volatile, thin-skinned, nasty, petty, lacking filters, openly critical of his country’s own intelligence agencies and long-standing foreign allies while sidling up to historic enemies. It’s a recipe for disaster for a sitting president.Indeed, nearly 60 per cent of Americans already believe their president-elect will be between “average” and “worse” compared to former presidents, with a whopping 31 per cent saying Trump will be among the worst, according to a Fox News poll released this week. At the same time, polls indicate Trump will be the least popular new president in decades. And a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll found huge numbers of Americans disapprove of how Trump has handled his transition to the White House. Article Continued BelowBut is it fair to say, even before his inauguration, that Trump may be the worst ever?For Canadians, as well as the rest of the world, this is a critical issue because Trump’s actions, from trade to government regulations, will affect all of us. A case in point is the Bank of Canada’s announcement Wednesday that it will keep interest rates unchanged, partly due to uncertainties surrounding the Trump presidency.If the transition phase between the election and the swearing-in ceremony is any indication of how a Trump presidency will operate, the answer is obvious.