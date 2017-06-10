It is time to merge Ontarios public and Catholic school systems

Re: A call against Catholic school funding, June 5 A call against Catholic school funding, June 5 I am in agreement with Reva Landau (founder of One Public Education Now) that there should be one non-denominational, two-language public-school system and parent James Sutton that there’s no reason to stay the way we are.Quebec and Newfoundland put an end to their publicly funded denominational school systems.Those who claim that public funding of Catholic schools is sacrosanct under the Constitution Act of 1867 need to be reminded that this act follows common-law principles, similar to that of the United Kingdom.Article Continued BelowCommon law is most certainly activist, in stating that it “does not consist of absolute, fixed and inflexible rules, but rather of broad and comprehensive principles based on justice, reason and common sense . . . its principles have been determined by the social needs of the community and have changed with changes in such needs . . . are susceptible of adaptation to new conditions, interests, relations and usages as the progress of society may require.”John Clubine, EtobicokeI agree that the time is long past due to abolish the Catholic school system. Why is there one favoured group that gets its own school system? Why is there a school system that promotes the delusion that is religion? One thing it is teaching is discrimination, Us vs. Them. We’ve had plenty of examples throughout history that show how bad this is.