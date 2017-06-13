Its time to recognize First Nations as founders of Canada: Steward

A few months back I wrote about the idea of officially establishing Canada’s Indigenous peoples as one of the country’s founding peoples along with the French and the British.I was amazed at the positive and overwhelming support that garnered from readers. Not because I thought it was a bad idea — I think it is a great idea — but because writing about Indigenous people in Canada often attracts racist comments.But not this time.Readers from all parts of Canada whole heartedly endorsed the official recognition of of Indigenous peoples as one of the country’s founding peoples.Since then the campaign has gained even more traction.Article Continued BelowJust last Friday, Phil Fontaine, former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, was enthusiastically applauded when he sought support for official recognition during a convocation address at the University of Toronto.“Recognition of First Nations as founding peoples is the ultimate expression of reconciliation that Canada can extend to first peoples,” Fontaine told graduates of the law faculty and the Monk School of Global Affairs.His partner in the cause, as well as in life, University of Calgary law professor Kathleen Mahoney, told me that official recognition does not have to be included in the Canadian Constitution but it could become quasi-constitutional, much like the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Multiculturalism Act, and the Official Languages Act.