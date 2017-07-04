Its time to tear down the welfare wall for persons with disabilities

The talk of walls between nations garners significant attention. There is virtually no discussion, by contrast, of the walls that exist within nations. In Canada, there is a particularly high “welfare wall” that acts to keep people out of the mainstream of society.A recent study for the Centre for Research on Work Disability Policy shows how this “welfare wall” traps hundreds of thousands of Canadians with disabilities.Individuals with disabilities already face serious employment challenges due to lack of supports, accessible transportation and understanding of their capabilities. The unemployment rate of this group is double the national average.But persons with disabilities also face barriers from an income security system that, ironically, was intended to provide assistance.Many cannot qualify for public or private insurance because the eligibility criteria require employment or the programs are delivered as workplace benefits. As a result, far too many individuals with disabilities end up on welfare − the leanest and most archaic of Canada’s social programs.Article Continued BelowDespite wide differences in welfare programs throughout the country, they all provide basic assistance and discretionary special assistance. Basic assistance covers core living costs, such as food, clothing and shelter. But the amount barely covers these essentials and is not indexed to inflation. Special assistance is intended for additional expenses, such as dental care, prescription medications and disability equipment.Special assistance is a positive feature of welfare since it provides funding for additional needs. But many recipients with disabilities inadvertently become trapped behind the “welfare wall” because welfare is the only route to receive essential supports.Recipients with disabilities can find themselves worse off financially if they have some earnings from paid employment than if they just stayed on welfare.