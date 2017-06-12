Jeremy Corbyns left populism the real winner in U.K. election: Walkom

In liberal-left circles, populism has become a dirty word, associated with demagogues like Donald Trump or rightists such as France’s Marine Le Pen.But Thursday’s United Kingdom election serves as a reminder that populism can take another form. The surprisingly strong showing by Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party represents a victory for the kind of old-school, left populism that used to motivate social democratic parties around the world, including Canada’s New Democrats.While Labour didn’t win the election, it did place a strong second, capturing 261 seats and denying Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives a majority in the Commons.For Corbyn, it was a feat that just a few weeks ago was routinely dismissed as impossible.At the beginning of the campaign, Labour appeared to be in shambles. Corbyn, a classic democratic socialist, who still promotes public ownership, was pronounced unelectable.Article Continued BelowThe 68-year-old trade unionist was said to be too old and too old-fashioned for modern Britain. Even his election as Labour leader in 2015 was widely viewed as a fluke, the result of the party’s too-hasty decision to democratize its voting process.His caucus colleagues regarded him as a liability and spent much of their time plotting against him.In 2016, his leadership was formally challenged and he was forced to run for his own job. He won. But the smart money insisted that as long as Corbyn remained leader, Labour was doomed.