Justin Trudeau must be willing to walk away from Trumps NAFTA: Walkom

Surprise. Donald Trump means what he says.Those planning to deal with the new U.S. president, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, should keep that in mind.Yesterday, the Trump carnival continued apace. Yes he is going to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, Trump tweeted. Just as he promised. And yes he is going to make the Mexicans pay for it.If Mexico doesn’t like the idea, America’s Tweeter-in-chief continued, then President Enrique Pena Nieto might as well cancel his planned visit to the White House next week. Pena Nieto obliged.This came after a television interview in which Trump said he may re-introduce torture as an interrogation tool (as promised).Article Continued BelowHe has issued orders to crack down on illegal immigrants (as promised). And he is reportedly ready to temporarily ban all visitors and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries (as promised).In short, he is doing everything his critics said were either insane or undoable. And yet Ottawa still seems to think Trump will give Canada a pass when it comes time to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, a pact he yesterday called “a total disaster.”It is true that Trump has saved most of his anti-NAFTA venom for Mexico. He has threatened U.S. companies planning to build new manufacturing capacity in that country instead of America. Some have responded by changing their plans.