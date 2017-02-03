Justin Trudeau scraps voting reform as he prepares for Trump onslaught: Walkom

In light of Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau is clearing the decks.The prime minister is ditching complicated and politically difficult aspects of his agenda in order to focus on the mercurial U.S. president.That’s the context for Trudeau’s dramatic about-face this week on electoral reform.It also helps explain why he put the kibosh Wednesday to suggestions the government might tax employee health and dental benefits.In that case, he publicly undercut Finance Minister Bill Morneau who, in his review of pricey tax breaks, has been deliberately noncommittal about such a move.Article Continued BelowA political fight over a popular tax break is the last thing the Liberal government wants now.Nor, apparently, does it want to spend time and energy on an issue, like electoral reform, that polls suggest most Canadians don’t much care about.Ottawa has always been sensitive to political ebbs and flows in the U.S. During the 2015 election campaign that brought him to power, Trudeau promised to be even more Washington-focused.