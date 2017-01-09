Justin Trudeau should have said no to holiday with Aga Khan: Editorial

It’s not hard to understand why Justin Trudeau would have been reluctant to decline the Aga Khan’s invitation to holiday on Bells Cay, the Ismaili Muslim leader’s lavish private island in the Bahamas.The Aga Khan is an old family friend of the Trudeaus, a respected philanthropist and an honorary Canadian citizen. Plus he has a yacht – and Trudeau is a known aficionado of sunny ways. Still, the prime minister, as he has likely realized since returning, was badly mistaken if he thought the pros of the trip outweighed the cons. He should have said no for at least two reasons.The first: ethics. The Aga Khan, after all, is on the board of a foundation – one that bears his title, no less – that is registered to lobby the government of which Trudeau is head. Since 2004, Ottawa has given $310 million to help the Aga Khan Foundation with its admirable and important aid work in Asia and Africa. That includes $55 million the Trudeau administration earmarked for the foundation last year.It’s not so much that Trudeau would expect the Aga Khan to try to use their friendship to peddle influence or that the prime minister would be susceptible to such entreaties. Rather, it’s the optics of preference that matters here. Recent experience should have taught Trudeau that preserving the public trust depends not only on integrity, but also the appearance of integrity. Failing to do so gives ammunition to those who would use any pretext to attack government.Article Continued BelowWhich brings us to the second reason: politics. Though Trudeau remains quite popular, his numbers have been shakier in recent months in part at least because his government is developing a problem with billionaires. His visit to the Aga Khan’s island will do nothing to help.As trust in government declines, so, too, does tolerance for anything that looks like privileged access. The persistent controversy over Trudeau’s cash-for-access fundraisers, along with a growing list of minor spending scandals, is raising old questions about Liberal entitlement. The Conservatives have already called on Parliament’s ethics watchdog to investigate the holiday. When you’ve travelled in powerful circles for your whole life, as Trudeau has, surrounded by players and influencers, perhaps it becomes hard to see how such scandals are perceived by people outside the bubble. Perhaps that’s also why Trudeau failed to grasp the optics of taking a government jet to a private island for the holidays. All this makes him seem out of touch.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx