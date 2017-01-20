Justin Trudeau well positioned to deal with Donald Trump: Sears

Brian Mulroney likes to remind aspirant prime ministers they would have one job as important as leading Canada successfully: Building a strong personal relationship with the President of the United States, and nurturing it carefully, throughout your time in office. Sadly, is not a view that many Canadian prime ministers have shared, often to their cost. Diefenbaker, Pearson, Chrétien were disasters. Most recently, Stephen Harper’s adolescent insulting of Barack Obama cost him and Canada dearly.Justin Trudeau has been handed a White House management test that might have stumped even a seasoned Canada/U.S. pro like the most successful Conservative prime minister of the past century. However, Mulroney is not easily defeated by even such a formidable challenge as the Twitter Terror of Trump Tower. He believes that even with such a volatile and explosive president it is incumbent on the PMO to reach and develop relationships from the top to the bottom of the West Wing. Perhaps, especially, with such a president.Trudeau seems to have arrived at the same conclusion. One might judge that this is another proof of his training in leadership relations from childhood, except that his dad was also a disaster at Washington management. Article Continued BelowNo, Trudeau here seems to be following his impulse to get in front of, rather than be driven by a potential crisis, viz. refugees, First Nations, pipelines. A path has been worn between the Langevin Block and Trump Tower since Nov. 9, with Canada’s new foreign minister Chrystia Freeland, leading the parade.They have reached out to academics, business leaders, former diplomats and political leaders for insight and counsel on this strange new president. They have begun the process of agenda building and prospective issue management, with NAFTA and softwood lumber near the top of the list. Next they will no doubt mobilize Canada’s not inconsiderable fan club among U.S. governors, congressmen, and business leaders. Trump may not now be aware of the fact that 38 states — most of them Republican — have Canada as their number one trade partner. He will be soon.