Justin Trudeaus security bill is a lot like Stephen Harpers: Walkom

With its new national security legislation, Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has pulled off quite a coup. It has kept some of the worst elements of former prime minister Stephen Harper’s widely discredited Bill C-51. But so far, it has managed to do so without creating much political flak.When Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale unveiled the draft legislation Tuesday, most attention was focused on new oversight bodies.The proposed National Security and Intelligence Review Agency would monitor Canada’s many spy agencies. As well, two key agencies — the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the Communications Security Establishment — would be required to obtain the OK of a new Intelligence Commissioner before undertaking some actions.Many welcomed these new bodies. As a judicial inquiry into the imprisonment and torture of Maher Arar noted 11 years ago, oversight of Canada’s spooks has been singularly inconsistent.But what has been less remarked upon is the Liberal government’s decision to give CSIS agents extraordinary new policing powers.Article Continued BelowIn this, the Liberals are continuing along a path marked out by the previous Harper government. The Conservatives’ Bill C-51 authorized CSIS agents to break the law and even the Charter of Rights and Freedoms if necessary to neutralize security threats.The only requirement was that the agency obtain a secret judicial warrant. The only constraint was that the illegal acts could not include inflicting bodily harm, obstructing justice or violating sexual integrity.In their bill (which, to make matters confusing, is labelled C-59). The Liberals would modify this power in two ways.