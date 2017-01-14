Justin Trudeaus vacation backlash is a wakeup call for Liberals

Re: Private island getaway could be Trudeau’s tipping point, Jan 7Private island getaway could be Trudeau’s tipping point, Jan 7Paul Well’s article on Trudeau’s trip to the Aga Khan’s private island should be a wakeup call to federal Liberals. His quote that there is sometimes the “odour of plutocracy around the Trudeau clique” should be have grave concern to rank-and-file Liberals.Wells is dead on the mark when he states that if working Canadians cannot say Trudeau has done anything for them, he will be in trouble. Liberals should not take comfort in their recent 14-point lead in the polls. The Conservatives and NDP are leaderless and the Conservative “brand” is still discredited. With the right leader, the Tories or the NDP could suddenly become competitive. Article Continued BelowAs Donald Trump so aptly demonstrated, anything in contemporary politics is possible. Bill Petrie, TorontoThe Aga Khan knows how to play the game. Philanthropy with the money of others and lip service to poverty reduction while milking public coffers.

