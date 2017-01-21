Justin Trudeaus winter of discontent has begun

Re: Dark clouds are threatening Justin Trudeau’s sunny ways, Jan. 15 Re: Obama led change, but not nearly enough, Jan. 15Dark clouds are threatening Justin Trudeau’s sunny ways, Jan. 15 As expected, some dark clouds are creeping on the horizon and the sun is beginning to set on Justin Trudeau’s sunny ways. Trudeau’s pretty long honeymoon with the Canadian public was not a surprise, given the fact his Conservative predecessor Stephen Harper had severed any meaningful contact with the public, and paid a heavy price for his strange decision. However, you can now notice the “beginning of a winter of discontent for Trudeau’s government. Kissing babies, taking selfies with star-crazy aficionados and projecting a slick poster-boy image can only work for awhile, as actress Jane Fonda alluded to on her recent Canadian visit. Citizens could be expected to cut Trudeau some slack, despite some of his early missteps, but first he must earn their trust by delivering on his promises. Article Continued BelowIt is clear to see that the rocky road ahead is much different from just a few months ago. Recent global events indicate voters have tilted quite jerkily to the right, becoming very results-oriented and hungry for change. Trudeau is a fast learner and must realize that he needs to deliver on his promises. Only then would the Liberals enhance their chances of winning the next federal election. And there’s good reason to believe that the PC Party may regroup before long and pose a real threat to Trudeau. M. Fernandes, Mississauga