Kevin OLeary points toward the wrong path: Editorial

As soon as Kevin O’Leary, the wealthy entrepreneur and reality television star, entered the Conservative Party leadership race on Wednesday morning, a chorus of critics rang the alarm: Trumpism had come to Canada, they declared.Both O’Leary, who calls himself “Mr. Wonderful,” and Donald Trump are boastful businessmen-turned-entertainers-turned-politicians, but beyond their stark biographical similarities, to what extent does O’Leary’s candidacy really represent an incursion of Trump’s political style into Canada? How worried should we be?There is at least one encouraging difference. O’Leary has shown little enthusiasm for the sort of nativist politics that in large part propelled Trump to power. In recent interviews, he has taken pains to say Canada has no immigration problem, and has largely steered away from social issues, preferring instead to pontificate – or, if you prefer, bloviate – on the economy. It seems that those looking for an extra dose of xenophobia still have no better option than Kellie Leitch.Still, while O’Leary’s candidacy is just hours old, we have already seen during his months-long flirtation with politics a few troubling glimmers of other Trumpist tendencies that we certainly don’t need in Canadian politics.The first is a highly casual attitude toward the truth. Trump, of course, told so many lies on his way to the White House that the notion of democratic debate based on a set of agreed-upon facts started to look like a quaint anachronism. In O’Leary’s case, over the last two weeks alone, he has repeatedly bent facts and figures to his political purposes.Article Continued BelowHe has claimed that Canada is “one of the least productive countries on earth,” but by most measures we are in the middle of the pack. He has said Justin Trudeau’s cabinet ministers “are all ex-Ontario-ites under Dalton McGuinty,” but not one current cabinet member ever served in McGuinty’s government. Within minutes of declaring his candidacy, he mischaracterized the federal fiscal outlook, claiming that the majority of tax money will soon go to debt interest, which is simply not true.O’Leary also seems to share Trump’s misguided view that money is the ultimate measure of excellence. Both men take to new extremes the old saw that government should be run more like a business. O’Leary, for instance, has insinuated that Trudeau’s lack of corporate experience should disqualify him from leading Canada’s economy.But to equate the public interest – shifting, contentious, decided by democracy – with the straightforward business bottom line of profit is a dangerous mistake. No wonder O’Leary thinks it wise to sell off Senate seats to the highest bidder, much as Trump has appointed major party donors to cabinet despite their total lack of experience or policy knowledge.