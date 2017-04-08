Labour laws should protect right to compete at the Olympics

Re: NHL to fans: drop dead, editorial, April 5 NHL to fans: drop dead, editorial, April 5 So that’s it? We let 30 guys dictate who will represent our sovereign nation on the world stage?No! Instead of just rolling over, let’s open a national conversation right now on what can be done about it.All ideas welcome, but first off, there’s nothing to stop our seven Canadian teams from declaring that their players are free to represent their home countries at the Olympics and world championships. And if they need legal cover, let’s force our politicians to give it to them.Article Continued BelowWe already recognize as a country, through government subsidies for training and travel, that our world-level athletes are doing us a national service. Our federal and provincial labour laws should reflect this, mandating that no employer can penalize anyone selected by our official Olympic committee for this service — in any sport. (Of course, no employer other than the American and Canadian hockey oligarchs would dream of standing in an athlete’s way. Indeed, most employers reap a public relations bonus.)North Americans are particularly vulnerable to the NHL owners’ dictatorial tactics because this is our top-tier professional league. There are strong pro leagues in other countries as well, and these supply the bulk of their Olympic players. As for the effects on the NHL schedule, it was the owners themselves who decided that games must be suspended entirely for the Olympics. There was no pressing need for that and it should not be considered a valid cover for their cynical lack of patriotism and consideration for the fans who generate their profits.