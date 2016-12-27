Lessons from the year of post-truth politics: Editorial

Four sentences that we should never have had to write: 1) Barack Obama did not found Daesh. 2) Muslims did not celebrate en masse in the streets of New Jersey as the Twin Towers fell. 3) Mexico does not exile its “bad” citizens to the United States. 4) These, of course, were among the thousands of falsehoods Donald Trump propagated on his way to the White House.The fact-checking website PolitiFact reports that 84 per cent of Trump’s statements range from “half true” to “pants on fire.” The U.S. president-elect says these insidious things, we expect, not because he believes them to be true, but because they serve his demagogic purposes – and because he understands that it doesn’t matter that they aren’t true. His innovation is not lying, of course; that’s a tactic as old as politics. Rather, it is his instinctive sense that the truth has become immaterial, coupled with his own agnosticism on the issue.He is not alone. Brexiteers in the United Kingdom repeated ad nauseam and without basis that membership in the European Union cost Britons 350 million pounds every week. Russian President Vladimir Putin assured the world that there were no Russian soldiers in Ukraine at the very moment that Russia could be observed taking Crimea. As the year ends, a growing group of mendacious leaders in Poland and Turkey and many countries around the world are thriving in this moment of post-truth politics.The Oxford English Dictionary, which named “post-truth” its word of 2016, defines the term as “denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.” How else to explain the rise of a U.S. president-elect who is known to be truthful roughly 16 per cent of the time?The causes of this alarming state of affairs are many and complex. Some point to cognitive science, which has shown that humans are not predisposed to seek truth, but rather to avoid it. We tend to believe information that confirms our pre-existing biases and cherry-pick data to avoid the hard work of questioning our assumptions. The Enlightenment, it seems, was an uphill battle.Article Continued BelowThe Internet has no doubt compounded reason’s struggle. If our brains want to be exposed only to ideas that confirm our biases, the digital age has made that possible on a grand scale. The proliferation of online news outlets and the echo chambers we’ve constructed within social media allow us to avoid contrary opinions – and more to the point, inconvenient facts – with unprecedented ease. Amid the unfathomable reams of information, why not pick the “truth” we like best.But perhaps no factor is more crucial to the current skepticism than the one Brexit leader Michael Gove alluded to in predicting his side’s victory: “People in this country have had enough of experts.” The experts seem to agree. For decades, polls have shown eroding trust in the institutions that, in the secular age, have traditionally been charged with sorting true from false: government, academia, media. As trust has deteriorated, doubt has spread and conspiracy theories, pseudoscience and fake news have taken root.For this, the institutions themselves are partly to blame. In English-speaking democracies, where trust has declined most precipitously, the state distortions used to justify the war in Iraq have left the public wary. Perhaps more profound, decades of a market-driven version of globalization, touted as the apotheosis of the Enlightenment ideal of self-interested rationalism, did not yield the promised benefits to the many, instead enriching the richest few. Trust took a battering with the 2008 financial meltdown. No wonder so many voters seemed ready to accept Trump’s claim that the game is rigged.

