Let demise of the U.K. be our warning: Mallick

In the U.S., the signposts of national deterioration were in plain sight until Donald Trump made them inescapable. But it is a deep sorrow to see the U.K. wither away.Always a massively unequal nation, it was nevertheless packed with soft power: art, popular culture, literature, intellect, history and the glory of once having saved the planet from Nazis. Thanks for that.Long before Brexit, Britain’s self-destruction created northern areas so dire that they should have been placed under martial law (which EU grants might happily have paid for, but no more). So many people fled to London and environs that the unbalanced island tilted and slipped into the sea. Thanks to Brexit, no European nations are sending out little boats. ‘Tis a sad thing. Remember Dunkirk. Britain failed in a particular way that offers lessons for Canada: it disabled levels of government, sanded through wood, sliced into bone. From such small cumulative decisions, a nation becomes centrally authoritarian and loses its limbs.How did it happen? London Review of Books writer Tom Crewe calmly lays out the sad history in a new essay, The Strange Death of Municipal England. I hadn’t realized. It stopped my heart.Article Continued Below“Britain is the most centralized country in the Western world,” writes Crewe. It was not always so. In 1835 the Victorians handed power to local authorities who “pioneered welfare provision, cleared slums, built houses, parks, hospitals, museums and libraries, swimming pools and playing fields.” This was their response to the fantastic wealth of a colonial power: good things, Christian sharing.Post-Second World War, central government encroached with socialism, local government ceded power to the postwar welfare state, and the money came from Westminster. But local city and town councils were still mandated to provide good things, such as libraries, social housing, homeless shelters, garbage collection, cemeteries, transit, parks etc.About 64 per cent of the money came from central government grants and local taxes achieved the rest. Then the rot began. In 2010 local taxes were basically frozen. Similar to California’s disastrous Proposition 13 in 1978, taxes were deemed so very bad that they couldn’t be raised without a referendum. Councils were forbidden to run deficits.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx